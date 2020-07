Amenities

Great home for lease in the Lakes of River Trails! This home is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, newer home in great condition. Fort Worth city services, but zoned to fantastic HEB schools. Home has a great kitchen, which includes a refrigerator, formal dining room, and living room. Master bathroom has dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and a walk in closet. Great location. Close to shopping and easy access to multiple highways. Walking distance to elementary school.