8925 Brook Hill Ln

Amenities
This spacious 2 story property on North side of Fort Worth, close to Presidio Junction, Alliance Town Center, Texas Motor Speedway, Shopping, Restaurants, 377, I35, and more! On the first floor you will enjoy a formal dining area, kitchen with pantry, island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, big and open living area with beautiful fireplace. Master bed and master bath are on the 1st floor, double sink, walk in closet, and shower + tub separate! Big back fenced in yard with covered porch. Second floor offers a second living area with lots of natural light, 3 big bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths! Property wont last in the market!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=CiBJxnFZgj&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com