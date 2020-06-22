All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:08 PM

8925 Brook Hill Ln

8925 Brook Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8925 Brook Hill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spacious 2 story property on North side of Fort Worth, close to Presidio Junction, Alliance Town Center, Texas Motor Speedway, Shopping, Restaurants, 377, I35, and more! On the first floor you will enjoy a formal dining area, kitchen with pantry, island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, big and open living area with beautiful fireplace. Master bed and master bath are on the 1st floor, double sink, walk in closet, and shower + tub separate! Big back fenced in yard with covered porch. Second floor offers a second living area with lots of natural light, 3 big bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths! Property wont last in the market!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 Brook Hill Ln have any available units?
8925 Brook Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8925 Brook Hill Ln have?
Some of 8925 Brook Hill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8925 Brook Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8925 Brook Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 Brook Hill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8925 Brook Hill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8925 Brook Hill Ln offer parking?
No, 8925 Brook Hill Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8925 Brook Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8925 Brook Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 Brook Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 8925 Brook Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8925 Brook Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 8925 Brook Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 Brook Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8925 Brook Hill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

