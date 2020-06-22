8925 Brook Hill Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This spacious 2 story property on North side of Fort Worth, close to Presidio Junction, Alliance Town Center, Texas Motor Speedway, Shopping, Restaurants, 377, I35, and more! On the first floor you will enjoy a formal dining area, kitchen with pantry, island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, big and open living area with beautiful fireplace. Master bed and master bath are on the 1st floor, double sink, walk in closet, and shower + tub separate! Big back fenced in yard with covered porch. Second floor offers a second living area with lots of natural light, 3 big bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths! Property wont last in the market!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=CiBJxnFZgj&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com