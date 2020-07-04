All apartments in Fort Worth
8828 Sandcastle Court

Location

8828 Sandcastle Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Special $1500 per month offered with lease starting December 1st 2019!!! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath half duplex ready to move in with new carpet, clean and open, walk in closets, ceiling fans. Dual sinks in both bathrooms, master bath has a soaking tub and separate shower, laundry area in the hallway. Family room with a fireplace, open to the dining area overlooking the green belt. Nice backyard with view of the pond. Over sized garage with additional storage. Eagle Mt Saginaw ISD. Ready for lease mid October.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8828 Sandcastle Court have any available units?
8828 Sandcastle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8828 Sandcastle Court have?
Some of 8828 Sandcastle Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8828 Sandcastle Court currently offering any rent specials?
8828 Sandcastle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8828 Sandcastle Court pet-friendly?
No, 8828 Sandcastle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8828 Sandcastle Court offer parking?
Yes, 8828 Sandcastle Court offers parking.
Does 8828 Sandcastle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8828 Sandcastle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8828 Sandcastle Court have a pool?
No, 8828 Sandcastle Court does not have a pool.
Does 8828 Sandcastle Court have accessible units?
No, 8828 Sandcastle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8828 Sandcastle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8828 Sandcastle Court has units with dishwashers.

