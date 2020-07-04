8828 Sandcastle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Special $1500 per month offered with lease starting December 1st 2019!!! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath half duplex ready to move in with new carpet, clean and open, walk in closets, ceiling fans. Dual sinks in both bathrooms, master bath has a soaking tub and separate shower, laundry area in the hallway. Family room with a fireplace, open to the dining area overlooking the green belt. Nice backyard with view of the pond. Over sized garage with additional storage. Eagle Mt Saginaw ISD. Ready for lease mid October.