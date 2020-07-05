8824 Stirrup Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available March 1 Four bedroom split master bedroom. Two living and eating areas. Kitchen opens to the living room. Jetted tub and separate shower in the master bath.

50 app fee per adult 18 and over. One small mature dog no puppies or large breeds. Tenant to verify schools and room sizes.