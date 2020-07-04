8805 Soy Seed Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolute Doll House! This gorgeous Custom built energy Star certified Accent Home is filled with all the upgrades. Open concept kitchen with Custom shop built cabinets, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, breakfast bar overlooking dining room and living room. Tons of natural light coming from windows overlooking to spacious back yard and covered patio. Large entryway, separate laundry room that is not attached to garage entry. Master includes vaulted ceilings, spacious master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. All with great access to highways, shopping and restaurants! NO pets over 40lbs.