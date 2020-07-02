8725 Maple Ridge Trail

Amenities

Beautifully crafted 4-2.5-2 in Keller! Interior features hardwood flooring in entry, dining room. Large open eat in kitchen with granite island, breakfast bar and tons of counter cabinet space, walk in pantry. Large downstairs living area, office-study down. Gameroom up. Large master bedroom with dual sinks, huge walk in closet. 3 Sizable spare rooms up. Fullsize utility room upstairs. Fenced yard, Covered back patio, 2 car garage. Community playground and pool and splash park. Alliance Town Center is only a few miles away! NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED WHEN TENANT MOVES OUT! Painting odd colored walls as well!