8641 Hawkview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious home has combined kitchen, dining, and living with HUGE walk-in pantry utility room. All bedrooms upstairs with a cozy hallway sitting area. Large master bedroom with a gigantic walk-in closet and all other bedrooms are spacious as well. Half bath downstairs, nice storage area underneath stairs. Conveniently located close to Alliance Town Center, Southlake Town Square, and Northeast Mall and intersections of 820 & 35W for easy highway access! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage pulled from tax records. To apply, please contact agent!