8641 Hawkview Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:11 AM

8641 Hawkview Drive

8641 Hawkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8641 Hawkview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious home has combined kitchen, dining, and living with HUGE walk-in pantry utility room. All bedrooms upstairs with a cozy hallway sitting area. Large master bedroom with a gigantic walk-in closet and all other bedrooms are spacious as well. Half bath downstairs, nice storage area underneath stairs. Conveniently located close to Alliance Town Center, Southlake Town Square, and Northeast Mall and intersections of 820 & 35W for easy highway access! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage pulled from tax records. To apply, please contact agent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 Hawkview Drive have any available units?
8641 Hawkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8641 Hawkview Drive have?
Some of 8641 Hawkview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8641 Hawkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8641 Hawkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 Hawkview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8641 Hawkview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8641 Hawkview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8641 Hawkview Drive offers parking.
Does 8641 Hawkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 Hawkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 Hawkview Drive have a pool?
No, 8641 Hawkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8641 Hawkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 8641 Hawkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 Hawkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8641 Hawkview Drive has units with dishwashers.

