Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully REMODELED 3bd, 2 bath home in Crowley ISD! All new paint and flooring throughout. New fixtures! Living room features high vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom with ceiling fan, master bath with dual sinks and WIC. Outside you will find a large fenced yard and large covered patio. No refrigerator included. Schedule your showing today!