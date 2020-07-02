All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8529 Ohara Lane

8529 O Hara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8529 O Hara Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space which leads to a breakfast nook! Master bedroom downstairs and a loft upstairs! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Ohara Lane have any available units?
8529 Ohara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8529 Ohara Lane have?
Some of 8529 Ohara Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8529 Ohara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Ohara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Ohara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Ohara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Ohara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8529 Ohara Lane offers parking.
Does 8529 Ohara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8529 Ohara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Ohara Lane have a pool?
No, 8529 Ohara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Ohara Lane have accessible units?
No, 8529 Ohara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Ohara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8529 Ohara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

