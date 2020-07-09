All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8513 Prairie Wind Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8513 Prairie Wind Trail
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:35 PM

8513 Prairie Wind Trail

8513 Prairie Wind Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8513 Prairie Wind Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area!! The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard! The interior offers a small entry way to the living area, with a raised ceiling. Laminate in the living room, tile in the kitchen,, and carpet in the bedrooms. Every bedroom has plenty of room for activies, the master bedroom offers a large space with high ceilings. The master bathroom comes with a his and her sink plus a separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks!! $50 app. fee per person over 18. For an application, please email century21office@gmail.com.
$300 pet deposit per pet plus monthly pet fee of $25.
Pet(s) will need to be registered during the application process. https://c21aonerealty.petscreening.com/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 Prairie Wind Trail have any available units?
8513 Prairie Wind Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8513 Prairie Wind Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Prairie Wind Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Prairie Wind Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8513 Prairie Wind Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8513 Prairie Wind Trail offer parking?
No, 8513 Prairie Wind Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8513 Prairie Wind Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 Prairie Wind Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Prairie Wind Trail have a pool?
No, 8513 Prairie Wind Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8513 Prairie Wind Trail have accessible units?
No, 8513 Prairie Wind Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 Prairie Wind Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8513 Prairie Wind Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8513 Prairie Wind Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8513 Prairie Wind Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University