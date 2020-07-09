8513 Prairie Wind Trail

Amenities

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area!! The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard! The interior offers a small entry way to the living area, with a raised ceiling. Laminate in the living room, tile in the kitchen,, and carpet in the bedrooms. Every bedroom has plenty of room for activies, the master bedroom offers a large space with high ceilings. The master bathroom comes with a his and her sink plus a separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks!! $50 app. fee per person over 18. For an application, please email century21office@gmail.com.

$300 pet deposit per pet plus monthly pet fee of $25.

Pet(s) will need to be registered during the application process. https://c21aonerealty.petscreening.com/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.