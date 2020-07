Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATELY cared-for home in Award Winning Keller ISD! Easy access to 35W and right off N Tarrant Parkway with nearby food, shopping, and amenities galore! Open concept floorplan with grand living areas, formal dining, and an island to enjoy breakfast. Many features and upgrades throughout including a new roof, newer HVAC, new stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures, new carpet and jetted master garden tub with dual sinks. Plenty of room and space for a entertaining.