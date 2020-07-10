8500 Whispering Willow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing home with wood look ceramic tile and beautiful high ceilings! Great location only minutes from I35 and I20 in South West Fort Worth but with award winning CROWLEY ISD schools. Home has 4 bedroom and 2 baths with ample storage and closet space. Covered Porch great for barbecuing and enjoying outside. 2 car garage with opener. Smooth Surface Electric oven. Dual sinks in Master bathroom with a separate shower and separate Garden tub! Plenty of lighting. Ceiling fans.