All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8336 Indian Bluff Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8336 Indian Bluff Trail
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:28 PM

8336 Indian Bluff Trail

8336 Indian Bluff Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8336 Indian Bluff Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Bar Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Nearly FREE utilities in this beautiful Estate Home with a grand entry staircase. New installation of solar panels keeps your entire utility bill under $300mth year round, while you make money supplying power to the grid to offset the panel costs. Gourmet kitchen, with granite counters, real wood cabinets, stainless appliances.Large living and dining room, huge family room with fireplace. Master suite located downstairs for maximum privacy. Upstairs bedrooms include private baths. Open loft, perfect for playroom. Media room includes wet bar. Community playground and pool maintained by the HOA. Walking distance to schools. Tenants and tenant's agent to confirm all measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 Indian Bluff Trail have any available units?
8336 Indian Bluff Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8336 Indian Bluff Trail have?
Some of 8336 Indian Bluff Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8336 Indian Bluff Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8336 Indian Bluff Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 Indian Bluff Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8336 Indian Bluff Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8336 Indian Bluff Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8336 Indian Bluff Trail offers parking.
Does 8336 Indian Bluff Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8336 Indian Bluff Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 Indian Bluff Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8336 Indian Bluff Trail has a pool.
Does 8336 Indian Bluff Trail have accessible units?
No, 8336 Indian Bluff Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 Indian Bluff Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8336 Indian Bluff Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University