8336 Indian Bluff Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

Nearly FREE utilities in this beautiful Estate Home with a grand entry staircase. New installation of solar panels keeps your entire utility bill under $300mth year round, while you make money supplying power to the grid to offset the panel costs. Gourmet kitchen, with granite counters, real wood cabinets, stainless appliances.Large living and dining room, huge family room with fireplace. Master suite located downstairs for maximum privacy. Upstairs bedrooms include private baths. Open loft, perfect for playroom. Media room includes wet bar. Community playground and pool maintained by the HOA. Walking distance to schools. Tenants and tenant's agent to confirm all measurements.