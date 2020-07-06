All apartments in Fort Worth
8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive

8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly installed tile floors throughout for easy cleaning. Spacious ,Open Floorplan with 2 living & 2 dining areas. New Ceramic tile throughout. Master suite separate from other bedrooms. Incl: WD & Dining Table and chairs stay. Has an alarm but tenant would pay any monitoring costs. Ready for immediate move in. Walking Distance to the schools. 2 community Pools & Greenbelt.
$40 per adult application
No Dogs. Need to make 3x rent in income and at least 1 year employment. Need to have proof of good rental history and no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive have any available units?
8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive have?
Some of 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

