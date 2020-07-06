8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive

Amenities
Newly installed tile floors throughout for easy cleaning. Spacious ,Open Floorplan with 2 living & 2 dining areas. New Ceramic tile throughout. Master suite separate from other bedrooms. Incl: WD & Dining Table and chairs stay. Has an alarm but tenant would pay any monitoring costs. Ready for immediate move in. Walking Distance to the schools. 2 community Pools & Greenbelt.
$40 per adult application
No Dogs. Need to make 3x rent in income and at least 1 year employment. Need to have proof of good rental history and no evictions.