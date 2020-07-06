8300 Horseshoe Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newly installed tile floors throughout for easy cleaning. Spacious ,Open Floorplan with 2 living & 2 dining areas. New Ceramic tile throughout. Master suite separate from other bedrooms. Incl: WD & Dining Table and chairs stay. Has an alarm but tenant would pay any monitoring costs. Ready for immediate move in. Walking Distance to the schools. 2 community Pools & Greenbelt.

$40 per adult application

No Dogs. Need to make 3x rent in income and at least 1 year employment. Need to have proof of good rental history and no evictions.