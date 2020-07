Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is filled with natural light.This home is full of features including 2 living areas, beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen, and laminate flooring throughout. Grill out with family and friends on the patio deck in the backyard. Hurry because this one won't last long!