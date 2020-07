Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

Bright and clean home with terrific yard with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS! Brand new wood laminate floors, open kitchen with granite to family room, flexible LR and DR combo, large size yard and so much more! Situated across from the park, this home has large rooms and is perfect for in-laws or nanny quarters with a huge bedroom on the first floor or it could be a great game rm!Yard has to be watered manually.