8234 Winter Falls Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in HEB ISD located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment! Spacious living area boasts a wood burning fireplace, wood floors and an abundance of natural light. Separate dining room for all of your entertaining needs. Open kitchen features wood cabinets, dual sinks, island and walk-in pantry. Home layout offers a split living floorplan with good size bedrooms. Master bedroom offers a sitting area and bright ensuite showcasing a large tub, separate shower and sizable walk-in closet. Small desk area with built-in cabinets make this the perfect space for an in-home office. A low maintenance back-yard with covered patio complete the package. Enjoy the community park and trails, MUST SEE!