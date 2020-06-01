815 May Street

Amenities

microwave range refrigerator

Cute Efficiency Home Near the Hospital District - Wonderful super-efficient residence with its own yard. The kitchen features an electric range, microwave, and refrigerator. The living/bedroom has a closet and opens to a full bathroom. The location is great for taking advantage of the lively downtown nightlife and all that Fort Worth offers. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.



