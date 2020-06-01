All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:00 AM

815 May Street

815 May St · No Longer Available
Location

815 May St, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute Efficiency Home Near the Hospital District - Wonderful super-efficient residence with its own yard. The kitchen features an electric range, microwave, and refrigerator. The living/bedroom has a closet and opens to a full bathroom. The location is great for taking advantage of the lively downtown nightlife and all that Fort Worth offers. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

(RLNE5495800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 May Street have any available units?
815 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 815 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 815 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 815 May Street offer parking?
No, 815 May Street does not offer parking.
Does 815 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 May Street have a pool?
No, 815 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 May Street have accessible units?
No, 815 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 May Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 May Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 May Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 May Street does not have units with air conditioning.

