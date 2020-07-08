8143 Tanner Avenue

Amenities

Charming 3-2 duplex boasts large living room and open concept common areas. Large windows let in tons of natural light! Oversized galley kitchen features plenty of cabinets and lots of countertops. Washer and dryer connections located off of kitchen in laundry "nooks". Secondary bedrooms and guest bathroom are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. Master bedroom located at end of hallway and en suite offers bath/shower combo and a large closet. Private, fenced backyard perfect for unwinding after a long work week! Convenient west side location near shopping, dining and entertainment and minutes from Chisolm Trail Parkway, Carswell and Downtown FTW!



Move in special: 1st month's rent $599.00 (normally $1250.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in May 2020 and will terminate no earlier than 12.31.2021.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

