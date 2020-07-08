All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

8143 Tanner Avenue

8143 Tanner Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8143 Tanner Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact!

Charming 3-2 duplex boasts large living room and open concept common areas. Large windows let in tons of natural light! Oversized galley kitchen features plenty of cabinets and lots of countertops. Washer and dryer connections located off of kitchen in laundry "nooks". Secondary bedrooms and guest bathroom are nicely sized and feature adequate closet space. Master bedroom located at end of hallway and en suite offers bath/shower combo and a large closet. Private, fenced backyard perfect for unwinding after a long work week! Convenient west side location near shopping, dining and entertainment and minutes from Chisolm Trail Parkway, Carswell and Downtown FTW!

Move in special: 1st month's rent $599.00 (normally $1250.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in May 2020 and will terminate no earlier than 12.31.2021.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8143 Tanner Avenue have any available units?
8143 Tanner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8143 Tanner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8143 Tanner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8143 Tanner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8143 Tanner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8143 Tanner Avenue offer parking?
No, 8143 Tanner Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8143 Tanner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8143 Tanner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8143 Tanner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8143 Tanner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8143 Tanner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8143 Tanner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8143 Tanner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8143 Tanner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8143 Tanner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8143 Tanner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

