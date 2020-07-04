All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

8129 Julie Ave

8129 Julie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8129 Julie Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice duplex 2 story like a town home with 1 car garage - This place is gorgeous on the inside. There wood vinyl plank through out the living area & upstairs. There new carpet on the stairs & beautiful vinyl tile in the kitchen & bathrooms. Both bedrooms are located upstairs & only one full bath upstairs. The other full bath is close to the entry of this home & is downstairs. The yard is one of the biggest I've seen with a duplex. This is located on the West side of Fort Worth.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE4396385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8129 Julie Ave have any available units?
8129 Julie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8129 Julie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8129 Julie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8129 Julie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8129 Julie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8129 Julie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8129 Julie Ave offers parking.
Does 8129 Julie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8129 Julie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8129 Julie Ave have a pool?
No, 8129 Julie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8129 Julie Ave have accessible units?
No, 8129 Julie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8129 Julie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8129 Julie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8129 Julie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8129 Julie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

