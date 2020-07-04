All apartments in Fort Worth
8105 Arbor Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:15 PM

8105 Arbor Avenue

8105 Arbor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Arbor Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 bath is ready for new tenants. Downstairs is master bed, bath, living area and kitchen. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and a bathroom. Large backyard. One car garage. Easy access to highway, dining, entertainment, shopping, etc.. Come make this one your own. Owner is accepting housing vouchers.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Arbor Avenue have any available units?
8105 Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8105 Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 Arbor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8105 Arbor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Arbor Avenue offers parking.
Does 8105 Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 8105 Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8105 Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8105 Arbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 Arbor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 Arbor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 Arbor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

