Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:26 AM

8100 Sweetwater Lane

8100 Sweetwater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8100 Sweetwater Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 4, 3, 2 on a corner lot has been renovated to include luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout all living and wet areas, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms, new custom two-tone grey paint scheme, granite countertops, and new plumbing and lighting fixtures. The living room features gorgeous vaulted ceilings and leads to both the kitchen and dining area. Downstairs you will also find two secondary bedrooms, one full bathroom, as well as one of the master bedrooms which is complete with an en-suite master bath with dual sink granite vanity. Upstairs is a second living area as well as a second master bedroom and second master bathroom. Corner lot with fenced in backyard.
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 Sweetwater Lane have any available units?
8100 Sweetwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 Sweetwater Lane have?
Some of 8100 Sweetwater Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 Sweetwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8100 Sweetwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 Sweetwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8100 Sweetwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8100 Sweetwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8100 Sweetwater Lane offers parking.
Does 8100 Sweetwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8100 Sweetwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 Sweetwater Lane have a pool?
No, 8100 Sweetwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8100 Sweetwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 8100 Sweetwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 Sweetwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8100 Sweetwater Lane has units with dishwashers.

