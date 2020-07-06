8100 Sweetwater Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning 4, 3, 2 on a corner lot has been renovated to include luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout all living and wet areas, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms, new custom two-tone grey paint scheme, granite countertops, and new plumbing and lighting fixtures. The living room features gorgeous vaulted ceilings and leads to both the kitchen and dining area. Downstairs you will also find two secondary bedrooms, one full bathroom, as well as one of the master bedrooms which is complete with an en-suite master bath with dual sink granite vanity. Upstairs is a second living area as well as a second master bedroom and second master bathroom. Corner lot with fenced in backyard.

