Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher game room media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room media room

Fabulous Bloomfield Custom Home. 1.5 Story. 4 Bedrooms with 3 Baths plus a studying downstairs and a game room or media room upstairs. Split Bedrooms. Master and another 2 bedrooms downstairs. A game room or media room, 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath upstairs, with vaulted ceiling downstairs. Kitchen features with granite counter tops, brand new microwave, and brand new dishwasher. Covered patio and nice size backyard. A MUST SEE!