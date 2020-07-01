All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8062 Raleigh Drive

8062 Raleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8062 Raleigh Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two story home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2 living areas. Master is down stairs with a garden tub and separate shower and vanities. East access to HWY 67 and 35. Large backyard that backs up to the street. East to get in and out of subdivision.

Near Jackie Carden Elementary, Crowley Middle & N. Crowley High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8062 Raleigh Drive have any available units?
8062 Raleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8062 Raleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8062 Raleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8062 Raleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8062 Raleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8062 Raleigh Drive offer parking?
No, 8062 Raleigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8062 Raleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8062 Raleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8062 Raleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 8062 Raleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8062 Raleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 8062 Raleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8062 Raleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8062 Raleigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8062 Raleigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8062 Raleigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

