8062 Raleigh Drive

Two story home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2 living areas. Master is down stairs with a garden tub and separate shower and vanities. East access to HWY 67 and 35. Large backyard that backs up to the street. East to get in and out of subdivision.



Near Jackie Carden Elementary, Crowley Middle & N. Crowley High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

