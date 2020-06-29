All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:42 PM

800 Lowden Avenue

800 W Lowden St · No Longer Available
Location

800 W Lowden St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in the heart of Southside. Both bedrooms are big, bright, and airy. Full size laundry room just up the back stairs. (tenant will need to supply their own washer & dryer) Refrigerator is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Lowden Avenue have any available units?
800 Lowden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 800 Lowden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 Lowden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Lowden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 Lowden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 800 Lowden Avenue offer parking?
No, 800 Lowden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 800 Lowden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Lowden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Lowden Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 Lowden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 Lowden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 Lowden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Lowden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Lowden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Lowden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Lowden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

