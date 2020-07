Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this CLEAN 4 bedroom GEM and HUGE yard. Entertain on and enjoy the giant covered porch! Tons of cabinets and endless countertops in your kitchen. Solid surface flooring throughout the common areas. Open concept living and dining rooms that feature a wet bar. Plenty of privacy with your 8 foot fence. Tough to find a 4 bedroom for this price, with this big of yard and porch and so clean!