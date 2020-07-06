7885 Parkmount Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Bright spacious home, located on cul-de-sac with amazing amenities, is move in ready! Tall ceilings with nice vinyl wood flooring, gorgeous natural lighting and beautiful bay windows. This home features 5 large bedrooms, with the master suite on the first story. Enjoy the stunning master bath with dual sinks, built in vanity, walk in closet, garden tub and amazing arched frosted glass window. The kitchen, equipped with a tile back splash, opens up to the breakfast room and comfortable living room with brick fireplace. Come make this your home today!