Fort Worth, TX
7885 Parkmount Court
Last updated December 14 2019 at 5:29 AM

7885 Parkmount Court

7885 Parkmount Court · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

7885 Parkmount Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Bend Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Bright spacious home, located on cul-de-sac with amazing amenities, is move in ready! Tall ceilings with nice vinyl wood flooring, gorgeous natural lighting and beautiful bay windows. This home features 5 large bedrooms, with the master suite on the first story. Enjoy the stunning master bath with dual sinks, built in vanity, walk in closet, garden tub and amazing arched frosted glass window. The kitchen, equipped with a tile back splash, opens up to the breakfast room and comfortable living room with brick fireplace. Come make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7885 Parkmount Court have any available units?
7885 Parkmount Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7885 Parkmount Court have?
Some of 7885 Parkmount Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7885 Parkmount Court currently offering any rent specials?
7885 Parkmount Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7885 Parkmount Court pet-friendly?
No, 7885 Parkmount Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7885 Parkmount Court offer parking?
No, 7885 Parkmount Court does not offer parking.
Does 7885 Parkmount Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7885 Parkmount Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7885 Parkmount Court have a pool?
No, 7885 Parkmount Court does not have a pool.
Does 7885 Parkmount Court have accessible units?
No, 7885 Parkmount Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7885 Parkmount Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7885 Parkmount Court has units with dishwashers.

