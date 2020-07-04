All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

7701 Tudanca Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 5-3-2 in N Ft Worth, Keller ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, gorgeous granite countertops, walk-in closets, located in a great community! This home features 2 large living areas - family room opens to the dining area & fabulous kitchen with beautiful 42 inch cabinets, center island, extra counter space & a nice walk-in pantry for maximum storage! Spare bedroom & lovely master suite on the first floor. 16x13 master has a huge 14x8 walk-in closet & private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Second living & 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Covered porch, decorative shutters, inviting backyard with large open patio near Alliance Town Square! 2 community pools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Tudanca Trail have any available units?
7701 Tudanca Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7701 Tudanca Trail have?
Some of 7701 Tudanca Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Tudanca Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Tudanca Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Tudanca Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7701 Tudanca Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7701 Tudanca Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7701 Tudanca Trail offers parking.
Does 7701 Tudanca Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 Tudanca Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Tudanca Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7701 Tudanca Trail has a pool.
Does 7701 Tudanca Trail have accessible units?
No, 7701 Tudanca Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Tudanca Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7701 Tudanca Trail has units with dishwashers.

