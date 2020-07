Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Not your ordinary rental property, landlord take pride & it shows. 3-2-2 with great open floor plan. Split Beds, large living w-corner fireplace,new HVAC, tiled kitchen & eating areas, plus study. New carpet & fresh paint. Large fenced yard w-covered patio. Rent $1425, Deposit $1425.

Application fee $45 per adult over 18 years old. Upload photo ID and Proof of Income on application site - Century21Mikebowman.com, click on lease and scroll down to start application,