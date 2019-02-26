All apartments in Fort Worth
7609 Meadowlark Drive

7609 Meadowlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7609 Meadowlark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
The home is in a quiet community with great location close to the Chisholm trail, and conveniently located close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. The open concept Two-Story House features a spacious floor plan with Living room, beautiful center fireplace, Dining room, Study, Eat-in Kitchen, 3 large Bedrooms, 2 and a half Bathrooms, good-size Closets with beautiful wood laminate floors throughout the house. Large Kitchen with breakfast area, Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Bath features dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Lots of upgrades! Privacy fenced back yard, great for entertaining! The House has low-maintenance Leaf-less Gutters, and Sprinkler system. Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 Meadowlark Drive have any available units?
7609 Meadowlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7609 Meadowlark Drive have?
Some of 7609 Meadowlark Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 Meadowlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7609 Meadowlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 Meadowlark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7609 Meadowlark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7609 Meadowlark Drive offer parking?
No, 7609 Meadowlark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7609 Meadowlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7609 Meadowlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 Meadowlark Drive have a pool?
No, 7609 Meadowlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7609 Meadowlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 7609 Meadowlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 Meadowlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7609 Meadowlark Drive has units with dishwashers.

