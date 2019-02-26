7609 Meadowlark Drive

Amenities
The home is in a quiet community with great location close to the Chisholm trail, and conveniently located close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. The open concept Two-Story House features a spacious floor plan with Living room, beautiful center fireplace, Dining room, Study, Eat-in Kitchen, 3 large Bedrooms, 2 and a half Bathrooms, good-size Closets with beautiful wood laminate floors throughout the house. Large Kitchen with breakfast area, Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Bath features dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Lots of upgrades! Privacy fenced back yard, great for entertaining! The House has low-maintenance Leaf-less Gutters, and Sprinkler system. Must See