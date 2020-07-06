7609 Kingsmill Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Journey on into this adorable home! Front yard is just waiting for your landscape ideas. Large living area great for gatherings with a cozy corner fireplace. Lovely kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet and granite counter space. All stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator included! Quaint back patio for cookouts! Home is updated. Bedrooms are spacious. Nice large backyard.