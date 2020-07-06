All apartments in Fort Worth
7609 Kingsmill Terrace

7609 Kingsmill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7609 Kingsmill Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Journey on into this adorable home! Front yard is just waiting for your landscape ideas. Large living area great for gatherings with a cozy corner fireplace. Lovely kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet and granite counter space. All stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator included! Quaint back patio for cookouts! Home is updated. Bedrooms are spacious. Nice large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 Kingsmill Terrace have any available units?
7609 Kingsmill Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7609 Kingsmill Terrace have?
Some of 7609 Kingsmill Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 Kingsmill Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7609 Kingsmill Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 Kingsmill Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7609 Kingsmill Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7609 Kingsmill Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7609 Kingsmill Terrace offers parking.
Does 7609 Kingsmill Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7609 Kingsmill Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 Kingsmill Terrace have a pool?
No, 7609 Kingsmill Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7609 Kingsmill Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7609 Kingsmill Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 Kingsmill Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7609 Kingsmill Terrace has units with dishwashers.

