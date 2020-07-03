7549 Juliet Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN CONCEPT, 4 BEDROOM in Highly Acclaimed Keller ISD. New plank flooring gives this home a fresh appeal. Chefs will enjoy this roomy kitchen, wrap-around breakfast bar, and spacious dining nook. Nice size living room for gatherings includes a cozy, wood-burning fireplace. Retreat into an over-sized master suite with Garden Tub + separate shower + sitting room + back yard natural views. Three bedrooms near the front: perhaps 1 becomes a study or playroom. Large backyard backs to greenbelt and is ideal for relaxing and entertaining. Situated in a quiet community close to shopping and restaurants in ALLIANCE TOWN CENTER + 20 min drive to downtown Fort Worth. DIY neutral paint to make it feel like YOUR home!