All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7549 Juliet Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7549 Juliet Lane
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:27 PM

7549 Juliet Lane

7549 Juliet Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7549 Juliet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Brittany Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN CONCEPT, 4 BEDROOM in Highly Acclaimed Keller ISD. New plank flooring gives this home a fresh appeal. Chefs will enjoy this roomy kitchen, wrap-around breakfast bar, and spacious dining nook. Nice size living room for gatherings includes a cozy, wood-burning fireplace. Retreat into an over-sized master suite with Garden Tub + separate shower + sitting room + back yard natural views. Three bedrooms near the front: perhaps 1 becomes a study or playroom. Large backyard backs to greenbelt and is ideal for relaxing and entertaining. Situated in a quiet community close to shopping and restaurants in ALLIANCE TOWN CENTER + 20 min drive to downtown Fort Worth. DIY neutral paint to make it feel like YOUR home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7549 Juliet Lane have any available units?
7549 Juliet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7549 Juliet Lane have?
Some of 7549 Juliet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7549 Juliet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7549 Juliet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7549 Juliet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7549 Juliet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7549 Juliet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7549 Juliet Lane offers parking.
Does 7549 Juliet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7549 Juliet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7549 Juliet Lane have a pool?
No, 7549 Juliet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7549 Juliet Lane have accessible units?
No, 7549 Juliet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7549 Juliet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7549 Juliet Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University