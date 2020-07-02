All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7533 Parkwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7533 Parkwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7533 Parkwood Lane

7533 Parkwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7533 Parkwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a great home that has all brand new wood flooring and fresh paint throughout the home. Nice brick fire place to sit by during the cold winters. A HUGH backyard that would be great for your pet to run or for entertaining your family and friends. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7533 Parkwood Lane have any available units?
7533 Parkwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7533 Parkwood Lane have?
Some of 7533 Parkwood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7533 Parkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7533 Parkwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 Parkwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7533 Parkwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7533 Parkwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7533 Parkwood Lane offers parking.
Does 7533 Parkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7533 Parkwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 Parkwood Lane have a pool?
No, 7533 Parkwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7533 Parkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7533 Parkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 Parkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7533 Parkwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University