Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7501 Trimble Dr
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:30 PM

7501 Trimble Dr

7501 Trimble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7501 Trimble Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3 -bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. Home features two living areas, over -sized lot and easy access to major highways. Recently renovated with wood flooring, fresh paint and new appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 Trimble Dr have any available units?
7501 Trimble Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7501 Trimble Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7501 Trimble Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 Trimble Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 Trimble Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7501 Trimble Dr offer parking?
No, 7501 Trimble Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7501 Trimble Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 Trimble Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 Trimble Dr have a pool?
No, 7501 Trimble Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7501 Trimble Dr have accessible units?
No, 7501 Trimble Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 Trimble Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 Trimble Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 Trimble Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 Trimble Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

