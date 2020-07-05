All apartments in Fort Worth
7433 Emerywood Lane

7433 Emerywood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7433 Emerywood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Do not miss out on this GORGEOUS updated home in Keller ISD! Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, decorative back splash, stainless appliances, updated tiled showers, updated paint, wood type floors and new carpet in bedrooms. Covered patio with extended stone patio. Living area has built in entertainment center and a wood burning fire place. You will love the master bedroom bathroom that has over sized tile shower, garden tub, dual sinks and 2 walk in closets. So much you have to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 Emerywood Lane have any available units?
7433 Emerywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7433 Emerywood Lane have?
Some of 7433 Emerywood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7433 Emerywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7433 Emerywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 Emerywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7433 Emerywood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7433 Emerywood Lane offer parking?
No, 7433 Emerywood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7433 Emerywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 Emerywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 Emerywood Lane have a pool?
No, 7433 Emerywood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7433 Emerywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7433 Emerywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 Emerywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7433 Emerywood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

