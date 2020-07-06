All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7417 Canoga Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7417 Canoga Circle
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:39 PM

7417 Canoga Circle

7417 Canoga Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7417 Canoga Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely remodeled home in Keller ISD: New paint, new flooring, new fixtures, modern style bathrooms, breakfast bar. Stylish kitchen with beautiful mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dual sinks. Kitchen counter serves to the open living area showing off a refreshed brick fireplace. Living area conveniently opens to the back yard through a glass door that welcomes you with a retro style pit for outdoor cooking that is ideal for entertaining friends and family with BBQ. The Texas-sized private backyard, with concrete patio and a shaded storage, green grass, and plenty of shade provides additional outdoor living and entertaining space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 Canoga Circle have any available units?
7417 Canoga Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7417 Canoga Circle have?
Some of 7417 Canoga Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7417 Canoga Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7417 Canoga Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 Canoga Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7417 Canoga Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7417 Canoga Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7417 Canoga Circle offers parking.
Does 7417 Canoga Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7417 Canoga Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 Canoga Circle have a pool?
No, 7417 Canoga Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7417 Canoga Circle have accessible units?
No, 7417 Canoga Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 Canoga Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7417 Canoga Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University