Fort Worth, TX
7404 Buttonwood Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:19 PM

7404 Buttonwood Drive

7404 Buttonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7404 Buttonwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Light and bright three bedroom with 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Open floor plan with lots of living space for everyone. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, a breakfast bar and island, plus cozy nook with a built in for extra storage. Front separate dining room. Large backyard with an open patio perfect for entertaining. Warm paint tones! North Ft. Worth Keller ISD! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. $35 monthly pet fee. 50% of $395. Pet Deposit is refundable. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements. Please use Owner Application to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 395
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 Buttonwood Drive have any available units?
7404 Buttonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7404 Buttonwood Drive have?
Some of 7404 Buttonwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 Buttonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Buttonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Buttonwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 Buttonwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7404 Buttonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7404 Buttonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7404 Buttonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 Buttonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Buttonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7404 Buttonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Buttonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7404 Buttonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Buttonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 Buttonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

