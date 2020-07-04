7404 Buttonwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Light and bright three bedroom with 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Open floor plan with lots of living space for everyone. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, a breakfast bar and island, plus cozy nook with a built in for extra storage. Front separate dining room. Large backyard with an open patio perfect for entertaining. Warm paint tones! North Ft. Worth Keller ISD! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. $35 monthly pet fee. 50% of $395. Pet Deposit is refundable. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements. Please use Owner Application to apply.