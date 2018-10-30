All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7400 Butternut Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7400 Butternut Ct
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:45 AM

7400 Butternut Ct

7400 Butternut Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7400 Butternut Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-maintained home in Fort Worth boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile and carpet throughout. Spacious kitchen with ample counter space and upgraded appliances! 2 separate living areas and an electric, variable fireplace! Large back patio with fenced backyard, great for relaxation! Near dining, shopping, and Hwy 35W - also located in Keller ISD! This house is a must-see!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Butternut Ct have any available units?
7400 Butternut Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 Butternut Ct have?
Some of 7400 Butternut Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Butternut Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Butternut Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Butternut Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7400 Butternut Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7400 Butternut Ct offer parking?
No, 7400 Butternut Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7400 Butternut Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Butternut Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Butternut Ct have a pool?
No, 7400 Butternut Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7400 Butternut Ct have accessible units?
No, 7400 Butternut Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Butternut Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Butternut Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University