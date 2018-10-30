7400 Butternut Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well-maintained home in Fort Worth boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile and carpet throughout. Spacious kitchen with ample counter space and upgraded appliances! 2 separate living areas and an electric, variable fireplace! Large back patio with fenced backyard, great for relaxation! Near dining, shopping, and Hwy 35W - also located in Keller ISD! This house is a must-see!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.