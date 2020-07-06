All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

7374 Hightower

7374 Hightower St · No Longer Available
Location

7374 Hightower St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very nice single family home in Handley - This 1 story home with lots of upgrades is ready for move in. New dishwasher, range, vent-a-hood, garbage disposal, new led can lights through out, new stainless steel sink, new ceiling fans and new waterproof vinyl flooring. Fully painted throughout interior. There is 1 living area and dining area in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Carport parking with washer and dryer hookups in storage closet. Large, fenced yard for family gatherings. This home is within walking distance to elementary and middle schools. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR App. App fee is $45 per person. A deposit holds the property for 2 weeks and then rent must start. NO PETS. NO AGENTS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7374 Hightower have any available units?
7374 Hightower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7374 Hightower have?
Some of 7374 Hightower's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7374 Hightower currently offering any rent specials?
7374 Hightower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7374 Hightower pet-friendly?
No, 7374 Hightower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7374 Hightower offer parking?
Yes, 7374 Hightower offers parking.
Does 7374 Hightower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7374 Hightower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7374 Hightower have a pool?
No, 7374 Hightower does not have a pool.
Does 7374 Hightower have accessible units?
No, 7374 Hightower does not have accessible units.
Does 7374 Hightower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7374 Hightower has units with dishwashers.

