7374 Hightower

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Very nice single family home in Handley - This 1 story home with lots of upgrades is ready for move in. New dishwasher, range, vent-a-hood, garbage disposal, new led can lights through out, new stainless steel sink, new ceiling fans and new waterproof vinyl flooring. Fully painted throughout interior. There is 1 living area and dining area in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Carport parking with washer and dryer hookups in storage closet. Large, fenced yard for family gatherings. This home is within walking distance to elementary and middle schools. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR App. App fee is $45 per person. A deposit holds the property for 2 weeks and then rent must start. NO PETS. NO AGENTS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5285411)