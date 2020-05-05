All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7224 LINDENTREE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7224 LINDENTREE Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM

7224 LINDENTREE Lane

7224 Lindentree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7224 Lindentree Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Basswood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This lovely home has a formal dining as you come into the home as well as a breakfast area off the kitchen. The kitchen has a built in microwave and electric cooking. This overlooks the breakfast and family room. There is also a wood burning fireplace with a gas starter. The backyard is not too much up keep. There is also a game room on the 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 LINDENTREE Lane have any available units?
7224 LINDENTREE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7224 LINDENTREE Lane have?
Some of 7224 LINDENTREE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 LINDENTREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7224 LINDENTREE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 LINDENTREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7224 LINDENTREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7224 LINDENTREE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7224 LINDENTREE Lane offers parking.
Does 7224 LINDENTREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7224 LINDENTREE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 LINDENTREE Lane have a pool?
No, 7224 LINDENTREE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7224 LINDENTREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7224 LINDENTREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 LINDENTREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7224 LINDENTREE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University