Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and open floor plan, like new four bedrooms home with two living, two dining areas. Tile floor in all wet areas. high quality woodfloor on livings and dinning. Great location, easy access to freeways, restaurants, etc. AFFORDABLE rent. It's a must see. No pet is allowed.