Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7154 Laurelhill Ct. S.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:32 AM

7154 Laurelhill Ct. S.

7154 Laurelhill Court South · No Longer Available
Location

7154 Laurelhill Court South, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Meadows Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice single family in Southwest Ft. Worth - This home just got new inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. There can be found a fireplace in the living area The kitchen has a black stove and built in microwave. The tenant provides the frig. The master bath has a garden tub. The home is all electric and in Crowley ISD. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
More photos soon.

(RLNE4970670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. have any available units?
7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. have?
Some of 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S.'s amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. currently offering any rent specials?
7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. is pet friendly.
Does 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. offer parking?
No, 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. does not offer parking.
Does 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. have a pool?
No, 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. does not have a pool.
Does 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. have accessible units?
No, 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7154 Laurelhill Ct. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

