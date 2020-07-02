7154 Laurelhill Ct. S.

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace microwave bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice single family in Southwest Ft. Worth - This home just got new inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. There can be found a fireplace in the living area The kitchen has a black stove and built in microwave. The tenant provides the frig. The master bath has a garden tub. The home is all electric and in Crowley ISD. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

More photos soon.



(RLNE4970670)