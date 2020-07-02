713 Grainger

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

In the heart of the medical district. Easy access into downtown & Near Southside's amenities. 1BR open concept living on the second floor of a mixed-use building in the Hospital District with downtown view. Private entrance in back. Comfortable floorplan; quiet; natural light; neutral colors; new laminate wood floors. Kitchen has a breakfast bar; granite counters. Washer & Dryer included. Water paid in the rent. $50 non-refundable application fee for each applicant 18 years old or older. See attached leasing guidelines or visit or website: Property Management and APPLY NOW online.