Fort Worth, TX
713 Grainger
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:50 AM

713 Grainger

713 Grainger Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

713 Grainger Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
In the heart of the medical district. Easy access into downtown & Near Southside's amenities. 1BR open concept living on the second floor of a mixed-use building in the Hospital District with downtown view. Private entrance in back. Comfortable floorplan; quiet; natural light; neutral colors; new laminate wood floors. Kitchen has a breakfast bar; granite counters. Washer & Dryer included. Water paid in the rent. $50 non-refundable application fee for each applicant 18 years old or older. See attached leasing guidelines or visit or website: Property Management and APPLY NOW online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Grainger have any available units?
713 Grainger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Grainger have?
Some of 713 Grainger's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Grainger currently offering any rent specials?
713 Grainger is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Grainger pet-friendly?
No, 713 Grainger is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 713 Grainger offer parking?
No, 713 Grainger does not offer parking.
Does 713 Grainger have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Grainger offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Grainger have a pool?
No, 713 Grainger does not have a pool.
Does 713 Grainger have accessible units?
No, 713 Grainger does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Grainger have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Grainger has units with dishwashers.

