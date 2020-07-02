In the heart of the medical district. Easy access into downtown & Near Southside's amenities. 1BR open concept living on the second floor of a mixed-use building in the Hospital District with downtown view. Private entrance in back. Comfortable floorplan; quiet; natural light; neutral colors; new laminate wood floors. Kitchen has a breakfast bar; granite counters. Washer & Dryer included. Water paid in the rent. $50 non-refundable application fee for each applicant 18 years old or older. See attached leasing guidelines or visit or website: Property Management and APPLY NOW online.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 713 Grainger have any available units?
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
What amenities does 713 Grainger have?
Some of 713 Grainger's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Grainger currently offering any rent specials?
713 Grainger is not currently offering any rent specials.