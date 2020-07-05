7036 Derbyshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent location in Fort Worth, right off the Interstate 35. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, good size back yard, and ready to move-in. Lots of natural light, you can save on electricity. All the rooms have 2 inch blinds. Wood floors, granite counter tops, range stove, microwave, pantry,utility closet, lots of storage. All the rooms have 2 inch blinds. This spacious single story home is close to the highway, shopping, and a elementary school.



18+ years of age must apply. check criteria before applying. Application fee is $60 per adult Small-medium pet accepted after screening. $150 leasing fee due at lease signing.