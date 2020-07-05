7036 Derbyshire Drive

Amenities
Excellent location in Fort Worth, right off the Interstate 35. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, good size back yard, and ready to move-in. Lots of natural light, you can save on electricity. All the rooms have 2 inch blinds. Wood floors, granite counter tops, range stove, microwave, pantry,utility closet, lots of storage. All the rooms have 2 inch blinds. This spacious single story home is close to the highway, shopping, and a elementary school.
18+ years of age must apply. check criteria before applying. Application fee is $60 per adult Small-medium pet accepted after screening. $150 leasing fee due at lease signing.