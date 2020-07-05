All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7036 Derbyshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7036 Derbyshire Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:29 PM

7036 Derbyshire Drive

7036 Derbyshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7036 Derbyshire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent location in Fort Worth, right off the Interstate 35. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, good size back yard, and ready to move-in. Lots of natural light, you can save on electricity. All the rooms have 2 inch blinds. Wood floors, granite counter tops, range stove, microwave, pantry,utility closet, lots of storage. All the rooms have 2 inch blinds. This spacious single story home is close to the highway, shopping, and a elementary school.

18+ years of age must apply. check criteria before applying. Application fee is $60 per adult Small-medium pet accepted after screening. $150 leasing fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7036 Derbyshire Drive have any available units?
7036 Derbyshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7036 Derbyshire Drive have?
Some of 7036 Derbyshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7036 Derbyshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7036 Derbyshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7036 Derbyshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7036 Derbyshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7036 Derbyshire Drive offer parking?
No, 7036 Derbyshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7036 Derbyshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7036 Derbyshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7036 Derbyshire Drive have a pool?
No, 7036 Derbyshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7036 Derbyshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7036 Derbyshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7036 Derbyshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7036 Derbyshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University