701 Kentucky Derby Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

701 Kentucky Derby Lane

701 Kentucky Derby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

701 Kentucky Derby Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE House for Rent - Remington Point! - Available for immediate occupancy! Open concept and spacious! 3 beds 2 baths 2 car garage! Large kitchen open to living room with fireplace! Master bedroom has large walk in closet and master bath has separate tub and shower! 2 faux wood blinds throughout. Large fenced yard! Owner does not accept housing vouchers. Application process is posted on our website www.reedycreekms.com. Click "Apply Now" to see our requirements before applying! Please contact our office to schedule a showing 817-756-8091. We will be onsite showing this property 2-11-2020 Tuesday from 5-6pm. Call Kristen 817-422-3322 to let her know you will be coming sometime between 5-6pm Tuesday. Thank you!

(RLNE5520687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Kentucky Derby Lane have any available units?
701 Kentucky Derby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 701 Kentucky Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
701 Kentucky Derby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Kentucky Derby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 701 Kentucky Derby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 701 Kentucky Derby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 701 Kentucky Derby Lane offers parking.
Does 701 Kentucky Derby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Kentucky Derby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Kentucky Derby Lane have a pool?
No, 701 Kentucky Derby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 701 Kentucky Derby Lane have accessible units?
No, 701 Kentucky Derby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Kentucky Derby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Kentucky Derby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Kentucky Derby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Kentucky Derby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

