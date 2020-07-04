701 Kentucky Derby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

CUTE House for Rent - Remington Point! - Available for immediate occupancy! Open concept and spacious! 3 beds 2 baths 2 car garage! Large kitchen open to living room with fireplace! Master bedroom has large walk in closet and master bath has separate tub and shower! 2 faux wood blinds throughout. Large fenced yard! Owner does not accept housing vouchers. Application process is posted on our website www.reedycreekms.com. Click "Apply Now" to see our requirements before applying! Please contact our office to schedule a showing 817-756-8091. We will be onsite showing this property 2-11-2020 Tuesday from 5-6pm. Call Kristen 817-422-3322 to let her know you will be coming sometime between 5-6pm Tuesday. Thank you!



(RLNE5520687)