6933 Sunflower Circle North

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/754643?source=marketing
Three Bedroom brick home in the east Fort Worth area. Open floor plan. Split bedroom arrangement. Privacy fenced backyard with no neighbors behind. From 820 Exit John T. White, take service road to Sandybrook and make a right. Left on Sandstone and then right on Sunflower Cir. N. Fort Worth ISD.
Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250 per pet - Limit 2 Pets
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.