Fort Worth, TX
6916 Wycliff Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

6916 Wycliff Street

6916 Wycliff Street · No Longer Available
Location

6916 Wycliff Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 story 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on nice oversized tree shaded lot in established neighborhood. Master and one bedroom down, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Home has some updates. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets, nice size pantry, plus a desk area. Breakfast area overlooking private lush backyard. Formal dining overlooking tree shaded front yard. WBFP in the living room and new flooring. Fresh paint through out, great storage space throughout. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator stay. SMALL PET ONLY - under 25 lbs.
There is central air throughout the entire home. Window units upstairs were added because owner used it as office and liked it much colder than others in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 700
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Wycliff Street have any available units?
6916 Wycliff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 Wycliff Street have?
Some of 6916 Wycliff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Wycliff Street currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Wycliff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Wycliff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6916 Wycliff Street is pet friendly.
Does 6916 Wycliff Street offer parking?
Yes, 6916 Wycliff Street offers parking.
Does 6916 Wycliff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6916 Wycliff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Wycliff Street have a pool?
No, 6916 Wycliff Street does not have a pool.
Does 6916 Wycliff Street have accessible units?
No, 6916 Wycliff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Wycliff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 Wycliff Street has units with dishwashers.

