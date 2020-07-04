6916 Wycliff Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

This 2 story 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on nice oversized tree shaded lot in established neighborhood. Master and one bedroom down, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Home has some updates. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets, nice size pantry, plus a desk area. Breakfast area overlooking private lush backyard. Formal dining overlooking tree shaded front yard. WBFP in the living room and new flooring. Fresh paint through out, great storage space throughout. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator stay. SMALL PET ONLY - under 25 lbs.

There is central air throughout the entire home. Window units upstairs were added because owner used it as office and liked it much colder than others in the home.