Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, clean updated duplex with open floor plan!! Large living room 14'x17' complimented by the two full bedrooms both with walk-in closet, accessible by Jack & Jill full bath, a newly equip 1 car garage with remote opener. Upgraded Vinyl wood-look like floor throughout living room, kitchen, dining area and new carpet in both bedrooms. New roof in 2016. Fenced in backyard! Ready for immediate move in! South Ft Worth with easy access to freeways & highways.