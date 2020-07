Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautifully crafted 5-3.5-2 home in the Fort Worth. This home offers plenty of space and high ceilings through out. With a large living room both down stairs and upstairs. A formal dining and a breakfast nook. Plus plenty of counter space in the kitchen. Each bedroom is very spacious with a hard flooring through out the whole home. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks. NO Dogs or Cats allowed.