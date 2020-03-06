6754 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Application Pending. This spacious unit has 2 full baths. Freshly pained, new floors throughout, new blinds, new dishwasher. Large rooms, ample closet space. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms.Full-size washer dryer connections in a separate utility closet in the hallway. Attached carport for one car and 2nd uncovered space right at the front door. Tenant pays utilities which stay in owners name. The landlord takes care of the grounds. Close to schools, a very nice park, and the tollway. No Smoking, No waterbeds. The application fee is non-refundable. $50 PER EACH ADULT 18+. FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEP REQUIRED FOR MOVE IN. TENANT MUST MAKE 3X RENT. Pets are decided on a case by case basis.