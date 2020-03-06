All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 28 2020

6754 Trail Lake Drive

6754 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6754 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Application Pending. This spacious unit has 2 full baths. Freshly pained, new floors throughout, new blinds, new dishwasher. Large rooms, ample closet space. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms.Full-size washer dryer connections in a separate utility closet in the hallway. Attached carport for one car and 2nd uncovered space right at the front door. Tenant pays utilities which stay in owners name. The landlord takes care of the grounds. Close to schools, a very nice park, and the tollway. No Smoking, No waterbeds. The application fee is non-refundable. $50 PER EACH ADULT 18+. FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEP REQUIRED FOR MOVE IN. TENANT MUST MAKE 3X RENT. Pets are decided on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6754 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
6754 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6754 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 6754 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6754 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6754 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6754 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6754 Trail Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6754 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6754 Trail Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6754 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6754 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6754 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6754 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6754 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6754 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6754 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6754 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

